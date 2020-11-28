Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Saia from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,856. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

