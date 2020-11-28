Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Terminix Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 168.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 163,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,006. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.50, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

