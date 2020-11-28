Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 12,807 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Model N worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 1,705.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,824 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Model N by 103.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Model N by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1,420.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 193,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 180,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,403. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MODN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. 182,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,934. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

