Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 8,293 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after buying an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

