Advisory Research Inc. Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,077,000 after acquiring an additional 88,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.86.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.47. 283,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,071. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

