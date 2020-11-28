Advisory Research Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,683,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $999,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $36.56. 1,419,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

