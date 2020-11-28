Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,557 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.59. 2,447,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.84. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.08.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

