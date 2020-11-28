Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 80,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 75,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $964,346.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $94,758.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,865.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 337,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,760. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,691. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

