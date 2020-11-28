Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $22.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,787.02. 739,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,493. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,657.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,525.91. The company has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

