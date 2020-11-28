Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,076 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.36 and a 200 day moving average of $184.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

