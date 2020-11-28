Advisory Research Inc. Sells 2,362 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,623,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,407,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 408,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,909,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,560 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 257,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,506. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.59.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.