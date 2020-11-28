Advisory Research Inc. Sells 3,870 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 684,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,844. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $399.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.77 and a 200 day moving average of $335.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total transaction of $1,820,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,333 shares of company stock valued at $194,253,291 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

