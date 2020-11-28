Advisory Research Inc. Sells 7,736 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,602,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,241. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion and a PE ratio of -76.75. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,054.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock valued at $108,891,612.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

