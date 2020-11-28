Advisory Research Inc. Sells 7,928 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 670,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $3,526,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,103,230. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.99. 89,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 14.67. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $186.92.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

