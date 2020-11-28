aelf Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $58.37 million and $11.77 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00075767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00371392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.37 or 0.02932392 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

