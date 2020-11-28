Aeternity Hits Market Capitalization of $45.30 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $45.30 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 371,790,657 coins and its circulating supply is 325,969,714 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

