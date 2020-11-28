Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $36.01 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,494.48 or 0.98964830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00031084 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00595256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.00614937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00125535 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 477,861,253 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

