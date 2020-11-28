Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airbus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

