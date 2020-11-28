Akropolis Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.07 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $19.97 million and $3.07 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00027974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00168836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00959683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00278580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00482384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00173768 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,303,209,893 tokens. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

