Alias (ALIAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 66.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Alias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Alias has a market cap of $1.49 million and $79.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alias has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00019496 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00015520 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00048532 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.