Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,413,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $21.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,793.19. The stock had a trading volume of 884,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,818.06. The company has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,662.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,528.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

