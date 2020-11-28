Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $21.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,793.19. 884,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. The company has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,818.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,662.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,528.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.