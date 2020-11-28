Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $22.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,787.02. 739,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,493. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,657.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,525.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.