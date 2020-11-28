Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.25

Shares of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and traded as low as $27.01. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 252 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.00, a PEG ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

