Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $20,097,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

