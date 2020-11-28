Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $12.90 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 90.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 639,209 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

