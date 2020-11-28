América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.