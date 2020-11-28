American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,994 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $114,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 33.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.09. 937,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.87 and a 200 day moving average of $248.78. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

