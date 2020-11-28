American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $283,036,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day moving average is $248.78. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

