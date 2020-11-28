American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $234.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

