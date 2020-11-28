American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.40.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,039,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.