Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ames National from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.66. Ames National has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Scott T. Bauer purchased 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $37,861.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Patrick Nelson purchased 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $25,008.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,163 shares of company stock valued at $78,112 over the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ames National by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ames National by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ames National by 3,230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

