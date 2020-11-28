AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $110.33 Average PT from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.27.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,158 shares of company stock worth $2,408,571. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.77. 422,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $121.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

