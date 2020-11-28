Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,034. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.58. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.