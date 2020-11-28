Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.