Analysts Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Price Target at $63.71

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Bunge stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.84. 405,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,677. Bunge has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Bunge by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,807,000 after purchasing an additional 521,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bunge by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 256,032 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

