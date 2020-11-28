Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target at $83.00

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 164,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,246. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $46,868.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,174.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,355.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,406 shares of company stock worth $6,223,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 136.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.