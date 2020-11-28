Analysts Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Target Price at $38.80

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

LPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $61.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $7,783,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $191,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,020,768 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,134. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,145,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

