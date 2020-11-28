Analysts Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $358.91

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.39. 847,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average is $322.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

