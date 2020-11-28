Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report sales of $118.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $119.54 million. Anaplan posted sales of $98.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $438.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $440.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $552.91 million, with estimates ranging from $538.35 million to $581.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

PLAN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $71.53.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $141,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,612,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

