Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Anaplan stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $71.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

