Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.78

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $10.94. Andrew Peller shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 11,284 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $469.97 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.57.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.