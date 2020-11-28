AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of ANGO opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $545.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

