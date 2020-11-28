Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Increased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.11% of Anthem worth $73,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Anthem by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Anthem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Anthem by 245.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after purchasing an additional 396,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

NYSE ANTM traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $312.80. 533,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

