Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $3.85 million and $484,423.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00169282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00959733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00218601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00481987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00173654 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,747,261 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.