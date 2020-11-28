Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of AON by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AON by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,134,000 after acquiring an additional 170,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.75.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.58. 632,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.