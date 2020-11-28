APR Coin Trading 30.1% Lower This Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $6,947.73 and $3.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00513741 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00192631 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.12 or 0.01997990 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000224 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019918 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003402 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,330,306 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars.

