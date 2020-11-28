ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.08.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $302,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 8.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in ArcBest by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.