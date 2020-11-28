Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $43.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

ARES stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 224,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,893. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $1,157,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919,834 shares of company stock worth $37,789,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

