Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.64. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 109,406 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

About Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.